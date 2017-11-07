Paul McCartney Calls Donald Trump’s Climate Change Skepticism ‘Madness’

Paul McCartney has called out Donald Trump, claiming that the president’s refusal to believe in man-made climate change is “madness.”

Tofu-bothering, meat-shunner Macca – responsible for inflicting on the world such platitudinous dirges and twee excrescences as Ebony and Ivory, Wonderful Christmas Time and The Frogs’ Chorus – was promoting his new vegetarian propaganda video.

According to the BBC:

“[Vegetarianism] not the total solution, but it’s part of the solution,” McCartney said. “A lot of people have been saying this for a long time but there’s resistance.” “Particularly when you’ve got someone like Trump who says that [climate change] is just a hoax. A lot of people like myself think that’s just madness so it’s maybe a good time now to try and focus people’s attention and say ‘look, forget about him we can do something.'”

In the video McCartney, two of his daughters, and the actor Woody Harrelson preach the virtues of going veggie just for one day a week.

Apparently, this will help save the planet.

According to McCartney, it isn’t just fossil fuels which are to blame for global warming – but also animal agriculture which produces vast amounts of greenhouse gases which affect earth’s delicate climate balance.

“I don’t know about you but for me nature is inspiring and invigorating,” says McCartney.

He then goes on to wax lyrical about the “crystal clear waters of the Great Barrier Reef” and “majestic whales” and “lush green rainforests” and “virgin mountain slopes of the Himalayas.”

Hmm. All those saccharine cliches make me suspect that McCartney may actually have written the script himself, from the bottom of his veggie heart.

The problem is, whenever I hear a vegetarian preaching at me like that, I’m afraid it has quite the opposite effect.

That’ll be a flame grilled half-pounder with treble bacon, for me, thanks, Sir Paul. And don’t stint on the chili side order!