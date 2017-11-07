Report: Manhattan D.A. to Indict Harvey Weinstein on Rape Charges Next Week

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office will seek an indictment against disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein on charges of rape as soon as next week, law enforcement sources told Page Six Tuesday.

The New York Police Department has been building a case against Weinstein over claims he raped the actress Paz de La Huerta twice in 2010 at her Manhattan apartment.

“He pushed me on the bed … and it happened all very suddenly,” de la Huerta told Vanity Fair in an interview this month.

The alleged attack happened in 2010, four years after New York enacted a lifetime statute of limitations on rape and sexual assault. NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce confirmed this week that the department was seeking an arrest warrant for Weinstein, who reportedly remains in Arizona, where he had been seeking treatment at a rehabilitation facility.

“She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us. We then sought to garner corroboration… and we found it, corroboration,” Boyce said in a news conference this week. “If this person was still in New York and it was recent, we would go right away and make the arrest, no doubt. But we’re talking about a seven-year-old case and we have to move forward in gathering evidence first.”

“We have an actual case here,” he added. “Mr. Weinstein is out of state. We would need an arrest warrant to arrest him. So right now we’re gathering our evidence. We continue to do so. Every day.”

Boyce added that de la Huerta was able to “articulate each and every minute of the crime, where she was, where they met, where this happened and what he did.”

Since the initial allegations against Weinstein emerged, nearly 90 women have accused him of sexual crimes ranging from harassment to rape, which sparked a wider sexual misconduct scandal across the entertainment and media industries.

Weinstein was fired from his role at The Weinstein Company, a company he co-founded in 2005 with brother Bob Weinstein, and was expelled from numerous Hollywood trade organizations, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Television Academy, and the Producers Guild of America.

