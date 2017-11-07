Sony Cancels Festival Premiere of ‘All the Money in the World’ Amid Kevin Spacey Sex Misconduct Scandal

Sony Entertainment has canceled the American Film Institute premiere of the film All the Money in the World amid a litany of sexual abuse allegations against actor Kevin Spacey.

“All the Money in the World is a superb film and more than worthy of its place of honor in the AFI Fest,” TriStar Pictures, the film division of Sony Entertainment, said in a statement, Deadline reports. “But given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn.”

The cancellation comes amidst multiple allegations against Spacey, which include accusations of rape, pedophilia, groping, and repeated sexual harassment.

Since the allegations have emerged, Netflix has cut ties with Spacey on his award-winning show House of Cards, while he has also been dropped by his longtime talent agency CAA as well as his publicist Staci Wolf.

On Monday, it was reported that Spacey had entered the sex addiction rehab program at The Meadows clinic in Arizona, the same clinic attended by the disgraced movie executive Harvey Weinstein.

However, the Sony studios have confirmed that the film will still be released as planned.

“There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of the cinema’s master directors. It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film. Accordingly, the film will open wide as planned on December 22.”

