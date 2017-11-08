LAPD Investigating Corey Feldman’s Molestation Claims and Hollywood’s ‘Pedophilia Ring’

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating actor Corey Feldman’s claims that he was molested as a child actor and the Goonies star’s claim that there are pedophiles preying on young children in the entertainment industry.

“Corey Feldman filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department. There is no further information at this time, and his report is being investigated,” an LAPD spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

Feldman — who rose to fame in the 80s starring in several cult classics, including The Lost Boys and License to Drive — accused two men, including Jon Grissom, of sexually abusing him when he was a child.

“This guy on his Myspace page and his Facebook page has got pictures of me and Corey Haim,” Feldman said of Grissom in an appearance last week on Dr. Oz. “He still taunts it and flaunts it.”

Last year, Feldman revealed the “molestations” he suffered that came “from several hands” and confessed that his best friend and fellow former child star Corey Haim — who died of a drug overdose at age 38 in 2010 after years of addiction — suffered “direct rape … when he was 11.”

On Monday Feldman tweeted that he’d met with the LAPD’s Special Division.

“OFFICIALLY THE 1ST FORMAL REPORT EVER TAKEN ON ANY OF MY CASES, AS SBPD NEVER FOLLOWED UP BACK IN 1993, & HAS NO RECORD OF MY COMPLAINTS,” wrote Feldman. “THE LAPD WILL BEGIN AN OFFICIAL INVESTIGATION NOW! THINGS R HEATING UP, IM PRAYING 4 SAFETY! PLEASE HELP.”

Feldman recently launched a $10 million fund-raising campaign for a feature film intended to expose what he called Hollywood’s “pedophilia ring.”

In a social media message posted on Wednesday, Feldman said: “Remember, this isn’t a war against Hollywood. This is a war against corruption of the highest order because of a few bad people who must be rooted out of the industry. This is the war of Good and Evil! I implore U to stand with me.”

