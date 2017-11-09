Hillary Clinton to Guest Edit Teen Vogue December Issue

In an announcement, Teen Vogue — which recently announced that it plans to close its print publication — revealed that Clinton would be guest editing next month’s issue.

Clinton writes:

Have you ever noticed that whenever a teenage girl takes a stand on an important issue, people seem surprised? That’s true even in 2017—a year that has seen young women turning out in force at the Women’s Marches, smashing expectations in sports and STEM, demanding diversity in books and movies, rallying to protect affordable health care and Planned Parenthood, even holding a quinceañera on the steps of the Texas Capitol to protest attacks on immigrants’ rights. Girls are raising awareness about child marriage in Yemen and sex trafficking in Cambodia; speaking out for environmental justice in Flint, Michigan, and equality in Raleigh, North Carolina; and so much more.

That’s why, when the brilliant Elaine Welteroth invited me to edit this issue, I jumped at the chance. Teen Vogue takes teen girls seriously and understands that style and substance aren’t mutually exclusive. I love seeing articles about the search for the perfect makeup remover next to essays about running for office (I have strong opinions on both topics, but we’ll get to that later). Teen girls are a powerful force for good in the world, and it’s refreshing to see that reflected in these pages.

I know the last year hasn’t been easy for any of us. The letters I received after the election helped me pick myself up and keep going, and I’m looking forward to sharing a few with you. In this special issue of Teen Vogue, I’ll also introduce you to some people who are near and dear to me, including my childhood best friend, Betsy Ebeling, and my daughter and hero, Chelsea. I’m proud to add What Happened, the most personal book I’ve written, to the Teen Vogue book club reading list. And I had a lot of fun answering questions from readers whose politics differ from my own. All in all, this issue is a celebration of resistance and resilience. I hope you’ll take that message to heart, because the world needs your passion and determination more than ever. So keep marching, keep speaking up, and as Shirley Chisholm once said, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”

I believe in you.