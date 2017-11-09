Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Stuns in China in Asia-Inspired Gucci and D&G

U.S. President Donald Trump, accompanied by U.S. first lady Melania Trump, second from right, and Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan, right, arrives for a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Beijing. Trump is on a five-country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

by John Binder
9 Nov 2017
Beijing, China

First Lady Melania Trump sparkled in Beijing, China this week wearing nothing but high fashion from some of the industry’s biggest Parisian, Italian and British designers.

Melania stunned in an embellished Asia-inspired Gucci dress that featured giant puff fur sleeves and a side-slit that revealed the First Lady’s long legs and nude-colored stilettos. The ensemble was easily Melania’s most high fashion outfit while on the overseas trip across Asia.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive for the state dinner with China’s President Xi Jinping and China’s first lady Peng Liyuan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, China, Thursay, Nov. 9, 2017. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as first lady Melania Trump stands at left at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP)

Just hours before Melania slipped into the Gucci ensemble, she looked zen in a custom-made black Dolce & Gabbana gown with intricate, symmetrical pink flower detailing. The First Lady paired the dress with black flats.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump visits an astronomy class during a tour of the Banchang Primary School in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (Greg Baker/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and China’s first lady Peng Liyuan, second left, paint the eyes onto panda figures in a calligraphy class during a visit to Banchang Primary School in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (Greg Baker/Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump and China’s First Lady Peng Liyuan, left, are escorted by a student after a cultural performance during a visit to the Banchang Primary School in Beijing, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (Greg Baker/Pool photo via AP)

U.S. first lady Melania Trump, right, and her Chinese counterpart Peng Liyuan arrive at a classroom during a visit to Banchang Primary School in Beijing Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (Greg Baker/Pool Photo via AP)

Melania and Dolce & Gabbana’s head designer Stefano Gabbana have shared a close working relationship, as the Italian fashion guru has previously designed custom looks for the First Lady in the past. This time around, Gabbana praised Melania on Instagram as a “DG Woman.”

The day before, Melania looked fierce while arriving in China with President Trump in a sharp, broad-shouldered black Alexander McQueen cashmere suit with a twisted long, black belt to cinch the former model’s waist.

While landing in China, Melania stunned the nation when she stepped off Air Force One wearing another Dolce & Gabbana creation, this time a traditional Western-style black coat with matching black Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves with first lady Melania Trump upon arrival on Air Force One in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Lintao Zhang/Pool Photo via AP)

From left, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive for a Chinese opera performance at the Forbidden City, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Beijing, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Stefano Gabbana praised Melania once again for wearing his creation, writing on Instagram: “Back in black! Our beautiful Melania changes into ANOTHER chic dark coat on her flight from South Korea as she makes an elegant arrival in Beijing.”

 

