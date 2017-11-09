Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Stuns in China in Asia-Inspired Gucci and D&G

First Lady Melania Trump sparkled in Beijing, China this week wearing nothing but high fashion from some of the industry’s biggest Parisian, Italian and British designers.

Melania stunned in an embellished Asia-inspired Gucci dress that featured giant puff fur sleeves and a side-slit that revealed the First Lady’s long legs and nude-colored stilettos. The ensemble was easily Melania’s most high fashion outfit while on the overseas trip across Asia.

advertisement

Just hours before Melania slipped into the Gucci ensemble, she looked zen in a custom-made black Dolce & Gabbana gown with intricate, symmetrical pink flower detailing. The First Lady paired the dress with black flats.

Melania and Dolce & Gabbana’s head designer Stefano Gabbana have shared a close working relationship, as the Italian fashion guru has previously designed custom looks for the First Lady in the past. This time around, Gabbana praised Melania on Instagram as a “DG Woman.”

The day before, Melania looked fierce while arriving in China with President Trump in a sharp, broad-shouldered black Alexander McQueen cashmere suit with a twisted long, black belt to cinch the former model’s waist.

While landing in China, Melania stunned the nation when she stepped off Air Force One wearing another Dolce & Gabbana creation, this time a traditional Western-style black coat with matching black Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Stefano Gabbana praised Melania once again for wearing his creation, writing on Instagram: “Back in black! Our beautiful Melania changes into ANOTHER chic dark coat on her flight from South Korea as she makes an elegant arrival in Beijing.”