Report: Louis C.K. Movie Premiere, Late Show Appearance Canceled in Advance of New York Times Story

Update: The New York Times published its story on C.K. Thursday afternoon, in which multiple women accused the comedian of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of them.

Read the full New York Times report here.

Original story below:

The New York City premiere of Louis C.K.’s latest film and his upcoming appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert have both been canceled as the New York Times prepares to publish a potentially damaging story about the comedian, according to a report.

C.K.’s latest film, I Love You, Daddy, was scheduled to premiere Thursday night at the Paris Theatre in Manhattan, but was reportedly canceled due to “unexpected circumstances.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the New York Times is planning to publish a story soon on C.K. that may contain damaging allegations.

In early October, the Times published an explosive exposé on movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, which detailed decades of allegations of sexual harassment and abuse from numerous women. Weinstein was promptly fired from his position at The Weinstein Company and expelled from the film Academy and the Producers Guild of America. The disgraced mogul could reportedly soon face criminal charges after being accused of rape by multiple women in the weeks since the Times story first broke.

C.K.’s film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, reportedly revolves around a TV producer’s attempt to stop a growing relationship between his 17-year-old daughter and a 68-year-old filmmaker. The film, which has courted controversy for its inclusion of jokes about child rape and for its plot, features a star-studded cast including John Malkovich, Rose Byrne, Chloe Grace Moretz, Helen Hunt, Edie Falco, and C.K. himself.

THR also reports that the 50-year-old comedian’s upcoming appearance on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show has been canceled, with actor William H. Macy filling in.

Rumors and unconfirmed reports have circulated about C.K.’s alleged behavior for years.

In August, comedian Tig Notaro told the Daily Beast that C.K. needed to address the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Notaro said there had been an “incident” between the two of them, but never elaborated on the accusation.

“I think it’s important to take care of that, to handle that, because it’s serious to be assaulted,” Notaro told the outlet. “It’s serious to be harassed. It’s serious, it’s serious, it’s serious.”

In an interview with the New York Times in September, C.K. declined to address the allegations against him, dismissing them as “rumors.”

“If you actually participate in a rumor, you make it bigger and you make it real,” he said.

C.K. has won two Emmy Awards for his writing on the popular FX series Louie. The comedian is one of more than 70 prominent figures in Hollywood and the media who have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.

