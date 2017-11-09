Roman Polanski to Avoid Pedophilia Charges as Five More Women Come Forward with Molestation Allegations

Prosecutors in Switzerland won’t bring charges against French-Polish filmmaker Roman Polanski after five more women accused him of sexual assault and child molestation.

The news comes after five additional women accused Polanski of molesting them when they were children, via the website imetpolanski.com.

advertisement

“Polanski sat on my left side, put his hand on my leg,” said one alleged victim. “He then proceeded to touch my genitals and tried to squeeze and rub it with his hand, all that under the table in front of my father’s face.”

Another 15-year-old victim described how it “took [her] many years to understand [she] was abused.”

“This part of him touching me is very vivid in my memory,” she said. “I will never forget that.”

Having initially confirmed they were looking into the allegations, prosecutors in the Swiss capital of Bern, where Polanski currently lives in exile, said that under Swiss law the statute of limitations for the alleged assaults had expired.

The latest claims against Polanski add further weight to a long list of allegations against the director, who had previously pledged to return to America to face charges of statutory rape with a 13-year-old girl, on the condition that he would face no jail time. However, his request was denied by a Judge in Los Angeles.

The film director, now 83, has had an illustrious career despite the numerous allegations against him. Polanski has won multiple awards for titles such as Knife in the Water (1962,) Chinatown (1974), and The Pianist (2002).

Last month, feminist protesters in Paris disrupted the opening of a retrospective of Polanski’s work amid the wave of allegations against him.

Meanwhile, amid concerns from authorities that similarly disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein might also attempt to flee the country, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office will reportedly seek an indictment against Weinstein on charges of rape as soon as next week.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.