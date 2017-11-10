Bryan Cranston on Kevin Spacey and Hollywood Sex Misconduct: ‘The Pillars of What Was Are Falling’

Veteran actor Bryan Cranston unloaded on disgraced actor Kevin Spacey and the “animalistic” behavior of several of Hollywood’s most powerful men who’ve been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting women and young men.

“He’s a phenomenal actor, but he’s not a very good person,” Cranston told BBC’s Newsbeat of Spacey, who’s been accused of sexual harassment, rape, and pedophilia. “His career now I think is over.”

Cranston, who’s career in film and TV spans nearly 40 years, said that Hollywood’s culture of abuse is cratering before our eyes.

“The pillars of what was are falling. Everything is being exposed,” he said.

Asked about the entertainment industry’s rampant problem of sexual misconduct, Cranston said the “bullying” is “beyond disgusting.”

“There’s a disorder among all those people who use their power, their place or their status in any industry to overpower someone and force someone to do something that they don’t want to do,” the Breaking Bad star said. “It’s beyond disgusting. It’s almost animalistic.”

“It’s a form of bullying. It’s a form of control. It’s almost always [done to] young vulnerable men and women who are starting their career,” Cranston added. “That sort of experience goes unchecked until something like this happens.”

The most recent Hollywood heavyweight to face sexual harassment allegations is comedian and super-producer Louis C.K., who admitted in a lengthy letter published Friday that he’s masturbated in front of multiple women.

“Women and men should not have to tolerate misbehaviour just because of their youth and inexperience,” Cranston said, noting that the good news is that harassment is no longer acceptable.

“The silver lining is we’re not accepting behavior like that just because it’s the way it’s always been,” he said.

