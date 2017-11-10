Ellen Page Unloads on ‘Abusive’ Brett Ratner: ‘This Is a Long Awaited Reckoning’

Actress Ellen Page unloaded on Brett Ratner in a fiery post to her Facebook page Friday, in which she accused the disgraced director-producer of “blatantly homophobic and abusive behavior” and of outing her as a lesbian to her cast and crew-mates on the set of the 2006 film X-Men: The Last Stand.

In the lengthy social media post, the 30-year-old actress said she was just 18 years old when Ratner outed her before she had a chance to come out herself.

“He looked at a woman standing next to me, ten years my senior, pointed to me and said: ‘You should f*ck her to make her realize she’s gay,'” Page wrote. “I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either. This man, who had cast me in the film, started our months of filming at a work event with this horrific, unchallenged plea. He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic.”

The actress’s accusations against Ratner come after the director was accused of sexual misconduct by at least six women this month. Warner Bros. quickly distanced itself from Ratner, announcing it would not renew its first-look deal with the director.

Page went on to accuse Ratner of making “degrading” comments to women on set, recalling an incident in which the director allegedly once remarked that a particular woman had a “flappy p****.”

“I have been a professional actor since the age of ten. I’ve had the good fortune to work with many honorable and respectful collaborators both behind and in front of the camera,” Page added. “But the behavior I’m describing is ubiquitous. They (abusers), want you to feel small, to make you insecure, to make you feel like you are indebted to them, or that your actions are to blame for their unwelcome advances.”

Page also revealed that she was sexually assaulted while working as an actress at the age of 16, by both a director and a grip, although she did not name her alleged abusers.

The actress also said that working with Woody Allen on the 2012 film To Rome with Love was the “biggest regret” of her career.

“I am ashamed I did this,” she said of working on the Allen film. “I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because ‘of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.’ Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake.”

Page concluded by writing that she hopes to see Hollywood abusers “face what they have done,” and for victims to heal.

“This is a long awaited reckoning. It must be,” she concluded her post. “I am grateful to anyone and everyone who speaks out against abuse and trauma they have suffered. You are breaking the silence. You are revolution.”

Actress Anna Paquin, who starred alongside Page in the 2006 X-Men film, tweeted Friday that she was on set and heard the remark Ratner allegedly made toward a female crew member.

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

Page’s post comes as Hollywood faces an ongoing sexual misconduct scandal, with some of the most prominent figures in the industry being accused of sexually inappropriate, or in some cases criminal, behavior.

On Thursday, comedian Louis C.K. became the latest celebrity to be accused of misconduct after five women came forward to allege that the comedian had masturbated in front of them, or had asked them if he could do so. C.K. admitted Friday that the women’s stories were true and apologized in a public statement. Netflix, HBO, and FX moved quickly to distance themselves from the star.

In all, more than 70 prominent figures in Hollywood and media have been accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks.

