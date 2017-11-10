Gina Rodriguez Fires Management Company After Manager Accused of Drugging, Raping Actress Jessica Barth

Actress-producer Gina Rodriguez has fired her agency, APA, and management company, Primary Wave Entertainment, amid mounting sexual harassment and assault accusations against officials of both firms.

David Guillod, the co-CEO of film and music firm Primary Wave entertainment company and Rodriguez’s manager, resigned last week after actress Jessica Barth accused him of drugging and sexually assaulted her in 2012. Last month, APA fired top youth talent agent Tyler Grasham following multiple accusations of sexual abuse from young men.

advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news of Rodriguez dumping APA and Primary Wave, says the Golden Globe Award-winning actress is now taking meetings with other agencies.

The news comes as law enforcement officials are ramping up their involvement in a seemingly ever-expanding scandal of sexual misconduct and abuse from leading Hollywood and media figures. The Los Angeles Police Department is assembling a task force to investigate claims of widespread sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood, the District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Thursday.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is reportedly days away from indicting disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein on charges of rape and sexual assault.

APA and Primary Wave, however, aren’t the only major talent shops reeling from Hollywood’s sex misconduct scandal.

A-list actor Terry Crews fired WME less than a month after he claimed he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood titan at a dinner party last year by top Hollywood talent Adam Venit, head of WME’s Motion Picture Group. Venit was placed on leave from the company pending an investigation, and the LAPD has opened an investigation into the alleged incident.

Last week, dozens of country music legends — including Dolly Parton, Kid Rock, Kenny Rogers, Hank Williams Jr., Billy Ray Cyrus, Big & Rich, Cyndi Lauper, Kiefer Sutherland — cut ties with Nashville-based PR giant Webster PR after a series of sexual harassment claims were brought against the company’s president and CEO Kirt Webster.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson