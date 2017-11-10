Louis C.K. Dumped By HBO, FX Relationship ‘Under Review’ Amid Masturbation Allegations

Louis C.K. has officially joined the ranks of Harveywood titans now having their entire careers systematically dismantled in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. Thursday’s New York Times exposé was not so much a bombshell as a confirmation of misconduct rumors that have swirled around the comedian/producer/star/director for more than a decade.

At least five women have come forward to accuse the left-wing C.K. of unspeakable misconduct, of undressing and masturbating in front of them. As a result, HBO has already erased C.K. Not only was his appearance axed from the Night of Too Many Stars benefit concert that was scheduled to air on Thursday, the cable giant has removed all of C.K.’s HBO programs from its streaming services. This includes the sitcom Lucky Louie and numerous comedy specials.

advertisement

The 50-year-old’s other lucrative deal is his eight-year relationship with the FX network, where his Emmy-winning series Louie, ran for five seasons. FX released a statement Thursday:

We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.

While Louie is on a hiatus, C.K. is a producer on Baskets (which stars Zach Galifianakis), Better Things, The Cops, and One Mississippi, all of which are FX programs.

Also up in the air is the fate of I Love You, Daddy, a feature film written, directed and starring C.K. The $5 million independent movie was set to enjoy its gala premiere Thursday night only to be abruptly canceled as the news spread of the imminent New York Times exposé.

The Wrap reports that the movie’s co-star, Chloe Grace Moretz, refused to do publicity some two weeks ago based on what she had heard about C.K.’s behavior.

The Wrap also reports that C.K. intends to make some kind of statement next week.

While C.K. has not yet responded to the Times report, when confronted in the past with rumors of misconduct, he has denied all wrongdoing.

C.K.’s apparent desire to degrade women was also no surprise to those of us who remember his disgusting, misogynist tweets about former-Governor Sarah Palin. But that was in 2010 when the elite media was worried about Palin challenging Precious Obama’s re-election in 2012, so C.K. was either applauded for degrading a wife and mother in such a public way, or the media let it slide. When a Louis C.K. targets the “Correct” person, there is nothing our media will not let him get away with.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.