Three More Women Accuse Producer David Guillod of Rape: ‘I Was Covered in Blood’

Three women have accused Hollywood producer David Guillod of rape, alleging they were drugged and woke up “covered in blood,” TheWrap reports.

Guillod, whose major work includes films such as Atomic Blonde and Ted, stepped down as the co-CEO of the Primary Wave entertainment company last week, after being accused of sexually assaulting actress Jessica Barth in 2012.

advertisement

Now three more women have come forward to accuse him of rape, including an assistant who claims Guillod picked up during a company retreat and raped her. Two other women claim they were drugged and woke up covered in blood.

“Consent was not possible. It was beyond that,” a former colleague of the victims told the outlet. “She just started bawling and was like, ‘I think I had sex.’ It was so clear that this had not been consensual.”

One of the women said she had spoken to the Los Angeles Police Department about the case, with authorities confirming there is an open investigation into the claims.

“Mr. Guillod is saddened by these false and malicious claims,” Guillod’s publicist said in a statement. “Especially the accusations made by an individual he dated and considered a friend. He thanks his friends, colleagues, clients and family for their continued support.”

Guillod’s attorney, Philip Kent Cohen, added: “Mr. Guillod denies any allegations of nonconsensual sex. His defense team has interviewed multiple witnesses that contradict these accusations and we are confident that his name will be cleared.”

The claims have also sparked concerns that Guillod’s entertainment company, Primary Wave, attempted to cover up a payment of $60,000 to one of his alleged victims. Any evidence of this could seriously threaten a potential merger with another Guillod company, Intellectual Artists Management, from taking place.

The company, which claims to promote the ideals of feminism and female empowerment, saw some of its most important female clients depart on Friday, including actresses Mayim Bialik, Kristin Chenoweth, and Gina Rodriguez.

Guillod is now one in a long line of prominent Hollywood figures to be implicated in the ongoing sexual abuse scandal, which erupted following the emergence of sexual abuse claims against executive Harvey Weinstein. Other people accused of wrongdoing include actors Kevin Spacey, Ben Affleck, and Dustin Hoffman.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.