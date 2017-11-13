Fashion Notes: Hope Hicks Wears 80s-Inspired Floral Dress in Vietnam

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks rocked a 1980s-inspired floral dress for her last day in Vietnam Sunday with President Donald Trump.

Hope stepped out, coincidentally on a red carpet walkway, in a floral organza Rebecca Taylor dress that the designer describes as a “ruched and ruffled cocktail dress and finished with sculptural puffed sleeves” that are reminiscent of the 1980s.

Hope paired the $359 dress with black suede pumps, dark black sunglasses and an Ivanka Trump leather burgundy tote bag. While Hope donned her usual thick, pristine eyebrows and long eyelashes, her hair was twisted around into a wet bun.

For her departure to Vietnam with White House staff earlier in the week, Hope chose a casual, undone look, wearing an oversized men’s shirt, black pants that were cut at the ankle, her same black pumps, her Ivanka Trump tote and a $1,400 Louis Vuitton travel bag.

During the course of President Trump’s trip to Asia, Hope made worldwide headlines as she stunned during a Japanese state dinner in a classic menswear-inspired tuxedo, Breitbart News reported, while her caramel-toned hair draped over one shoulder.

