Photos: Melania Trump’s Top 5 Fashion Moments From Historic Asia Trip

For First Lady Melania Trump’s trip to Asia alongside President Donald Trump, the Slovenian-born former model brought out off-the-runway gowns and duds from some of her favorite luxury fashion designers.

Here, Breitbart News showcases Melania’s top five fashion moments from her historic trip to Asia.

1. Melania’s Embellished, Fur-Cuffed Gucci Gown

In China, Melania rocked potentially one of her most high fashion and memorable ensembles she’s ever worn as First Lady of the United States. In an embellished, kimono-style Gucci gown with pale pink fur-cuffs that matched her pink Manolo Blahnik stilettos, Melania looked as though she had stepped off the catwalk from Milan’s current “It” label at the moment.

2. Melania’s Emilio Pucci Moment

Some of Melania’s greatest fashion appearances are when she is photographed departing the White House next to President Trump and seemingly turns a usually mundane moment into a runway show. As Melania left Washington, D.C. for the foreign trip, she did just that, strutting through the White House lawn in an Emilio Pucci cobalt blue coat with dyed-to-match Christian Louboutin stilettos and chunky black sunglasses.

3. Melania Takes Tokyo in Sherbet-Dipped Fendi

Though Melania tends to stick to fashions by her favorite designers — think Dolce & Gabbana and Delpozo — she broke out of her fashion shell for a major moment in Tokyo, Japan.

For her arrival, Melania chose a thick, technicolor ombre coat that looked almost like a kind of Neopolitan, orange sherbet with flower embellishments on the hips by Fendi. Underneath the coat, Melania chose a simple black leather pencil skirt from her personal stylist and designer Hervé Pierre, as well as nude-toned Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

4. Melania Brings Luxury Fashion to the Great Wall

Who better to visit the most historic wall in history than the spouse of President Trump whose key policy initiative is to construct a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border? Melania seemed to understand that the trip to see the Great Wall of China would quickly become a runway as photographers snapped shots of her walking along the wall. So why not turn the trip into a runway?

Melania wore a Dolce & Gabbana black coat draped over her shoulders, a black turtle-neck, an oat-colored wool skirt from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s “The Row” label and the most stunning accessory of the foreign trip, a scalloped-edged nude-toned wide leather Azzedine Alaïa belt. The Alaïa accessory retails at Barney’s for more than $1,400.

5. Melania’s South Korean Fashion Risk Pays Off

Spanish fashion house Delpozo has become one of Melania’s favorite go-to luxury fashion brands, so it was only a matter of time before the First Lady stepped off Air Force One in another dress by the label’s creative director Josep Font.

When Melania landed in South Korea, she took a fashion risk wearing a burgundy virgin wool and linen blend structured long Delpozo coat. As if the coat was not high fashion enough, Melania paired the outfit with blue Christian Louboutin stilettos — the ones she’d worn days before when departing the White House — and a ponytail.

The look was easily Melania’s riskiest fashion choice, but it paid off.