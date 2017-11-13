Watch: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks Fight to Publish the Pentagon Papers in Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Post’

The riveting first trailer for Steven Spielberg’s latest drama, The Post, has arrived from 20th Century FOX. Stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, Washington Post publisher and editor, lead the 1971 fight against the U.S. government to publish the infamous Pentagon Papers.

The two-minute clip depicts the true events involving Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and Post editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks) as they race to beat The New York Times in publishing studies and highly secretive documents exposing decades of government cover-ups and deceit during the Vietnam War.

Spielberg, who also holds a producer credit on the project, recruited iconic Academy Award-winning composer John Williams to compose the film’s score.

The film is the first collaboration between Spielberg, Hanks, and Streep. From a script written by Liz Hannah and Josh Singer, the film co-stars Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, Bob Odenkirk, and Sarah Paulson.

The Post hits theaters, just in time for the holidays, on December 22, 2017.

