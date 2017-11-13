Nolte – Alec Baldwin and Louis C.K.: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Part of the Problem

On May 15, 2015, Gawker published a story detailing comedian Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct toward women. On May 16, 2015, Louis C.K. was allowed to host Saturday Night Live. In June of 2016, comedian and television icon Roseanne Barr called out Louis C.K. over his sexual misconduct. In April of 2017, Louis C.K. was again allowed to host Saturday Night Live.

The rumors about C.K. masturbating in front of women without their consent, rumors that were confirmed last week by Louis C.K. himself, have been talked about in comedy circles for nearly a decade. Moreover, there was a culture within these circles where the women feared being blacklisted if they spoke up.

advertisement

Nevertheless, while Saturday Night Live lectured America about the war on women and President Trump’s “disqualifying” locker room talk, they welcomed C.K. as a guest host, which enabled his behavior by enhancing his power and reputation.

In May of 2007, Alec Baldwin attacked his own 11 year-old daughter as a “pig.”

In December of 2011, Baldwin lashed out at a female airline staffer and was escorted off the plane.

In April of 2012, Baldwin declared a female journalist a “nutty bitch.”

Baldwin’s ex-wife Kim Basinger claims Baldwin was verbally abusive toward her.

In just the last few weeks, Baldwin has admitted to being a sexist bully, admitted he heard rumors about Rose McGowan’s alleged rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, and then victim-blamed McGowan for taking a settlement.

Despite all of this, not to mention countless instances of the very worst kind of homophobia, Alec Baldwin is currently the biggest star on Saturday Night Live.

This past weekend, though, this very same Saturday Night Live, the powerful enabler of a serial-exhibitionist masturbator and a homophobic, sexist bully, mocked the people of Alabama with bigoted stereotypes over the Judge Roy Moore scandal.

Saturday Night Live has not only ceded all of its moral authority on the issue of sexual misconduct, the left-wing show continues to be part of the problem, a firmly entrenched institution within Harveywood willing to ignore indefensible behavior for money, ratings, and partisan point-scoring.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.