Actress Rebel Wilson Describes Multiple Experiences of ‘Horrific’ Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

Actress Rebel Wilson has become the latest actress to come forward with claims of sexual harassment while working in Hollywood.

“As you guys know, I’m a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell,” Wilson, who is best known for her role as Fat Amy in the hit Pitch Perfect franchise, wrote in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“I know my stories aren’t as horrific as other women and men have described — but if you’ve ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level,” she wrote.

Wilson went on to describe several incidents, which included a Hollywood star asking her to put her finger in his butt:

A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room. Later I was threatened by one of the star’s representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting. I’ve told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual.

Wilson also described an incident in a hotel room with a “top director,” in which she says she was forced to flee the room:

Earlier in my career, I also had a ‘hotel room’ encounter with a top director. I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy’s wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately. I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from ‘work talk’ didn’t even cross my mind.

Concluding, Wilson added that she felt lucky to have “taken self-defense classes” and “had the ability to escape both incidents.”

“I realize not everyone is as lucky,” she added.

Wilson is the latest Hollywood star to reveal their alleged experiences of sexual harassment in the wake of allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Dozens of figures across the industry have alleged experiences of sexual abuse at the hands of high profile actors and producers, including Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, and Ben Affleck. Last week, The Los Angeles Police Department also announced it was assembling a task force to investigate the widespread claims of abuse.

