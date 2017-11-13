‘You are all Brave’: March Against Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

Hundreds gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday to march against sexual harassment in Hollywood and the media industry as part of the #MeToo campaign.

The march ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. before ending at Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood. It was the first organized public response to mounting accusation against mogul Harvey Weinstein, director James Toback, and and actor Kevin Spacey, among others.

“I am over women who have been raped being re-raped,” National SAG-AFTRA board member Frances Fisher said at the rally.

Actress/activist Estefania Rebellon emceed the event.

A man participating in the march held up a sign that read, “I’ve been there. I believe you. #MeToo.” Other signs read, “I love consent,” “Full equality or fight,” and “My body, my rules.”

Tarana Burke, co-founder of an organization called Just Be Inc. said, “I’m really happy to come here, because really it’s Hollywood that opened this floodgate,” , according to the Los Angeles Times. “It’s really symbolic to have this march happen, not with Hollywood stars, but in Hollywood.”

According to Deadline, other speakers at the rally included lead organizer Brenda Gutierrez, writer and media commentator Jasmyne Cannick, and several activists.

The deputy editor for Variety also tweeted in support of the march, writing, “Ran into the #metoosurvivorsmarch on the way to @AFIFEST – great to see so much energy behind this!”

Earlier this month, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) launched an investigation into Weinstein and Toback. The men are already under investigation by police in New York, Los Angeles, and the UK.

“The Beverly Hills Police Department has recently received multiple complaints involving Harvey Weinstein,” the BHPD said in a statement it released on Facebook and Twitter. “These cases are under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.”

