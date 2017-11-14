Nolte: Jon Stewart Is the Only Person On Earth ‘Stunned’ By Louis C.K. Scandal

Jon Stewart told NBC’s Today Show Tuesday that he was “stunned” by the news that his close friend and colleague Louis C.K. admitted to exposing himself to and masturbated in front of repulsed women.

This means that the left-wing Stewart is the only person on the planet stunned by this news, stunned by allegations that have been reported on for over two years, stunned by what has been rumored about, talked about, and discussed within the comedy world — which is Stewart’s world, by the way — for over a decade.

The comedy world is not my world, and I was not “stunned’ by this news. Nor was anyone else with access to the Internet or the New York Times or the Daily Beast or social media or what one might describe as “news.”

Stewart will get away with this pretense because he is a left-wing sacred cow, and our corrupt media protects left-wing sacred cows. The only reason the question even came up has absolutely nothing to do with our useless media.

Stewart’s problem is that this video from May of 2016 is making the rounds on social media, a video where the former Daily Show host is asked about and then dismisses the rumors and stories about C.K.’s appalling behavior.

Naturally, it was not a journalist who asked Stewart this question. It was a citizen. Because our so-called “journalists” do not ask left-wing sacred cows questions without clearing them in advance.

Fast-forward to Tuesday’s softball-fest on the Today Show:

Matt Lauer: What was the impact on you when you heard about the accusations [about C.K.] and his admission? Jon Stewart: Stunned. I think, you give your friends the benefit of the doubt. I tried to think of it in terms of, I’ve had friends who have compulsions and have done things — gambling or drinking or drugs — and we’ve lost some of them. Some of them have died. You always find yourself back to a moment of, ‘Did I miss something? Could I have done more?’ In this situation, I think we all could’ve.

Savannah Guthrie then told Stewart that this was an “open secret” in the comedy world … and then let him off the hook:

Savannah Guthrie: But in this case, you said you were stunned. Stewart: I was stunned. Guthrie: So you hadn’t heard that? Stewart: No. I heard that a year ago. I was doing a podcast with David Axelrod. A man in the audience asked me about it. I hadn’t heard at that point.

After some more of Stewart’s word salad, Guthrie thanked him for his “time and thoughtfulness.”

Democrats sure got it good.

