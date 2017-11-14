Rose McGowan Arrested and Released on Bond for Felony Drug Possession

Actress Rose McGowan, who has become a leading voice in exposing Hollywood’s culture of sexual misconduct and harassment, turned herself into police in Virginia on Tuesday on charges of drug possession.

The warrant against McGowan was obtained in February after her luggage “tested positive for narcotics and were left behind on a flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airports,” the Airports Authority Police Department told Page Six.

McGowan consequently turned herself into authorities at Loudoun County, Virginia, and was subsequently released on a $5,000 unsecured bond, police officials confirmed.

When news broke of the arrest warrant last month, McGowan took to social media and asked if the warrant was an attempt to silence her increasingly vocal criticism of Hollywood’s culture of sexual abuse. “Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT,” McGowan wrote.

Amid the mounting sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, McGowan accused the disgraced movie producer of raping her and claimed that there are “powerful forces at work” attempting to keep her silent.

In an interview with The Guardian last month, the actress, who has starred in major films such as Scream, Grindhouse, and Fifty Dead Men Walking, also said she had been “blacklisted” by Hollywood because she was willing to speak out against the industry’s culture.

Following her release on Tuesday evening, McGowan posted a GIF of her character Cherry Darling — from her starring role in the 2007 action film Planet Terror, which was part-produced by The Weinstein Company — facing burning wreckage.

“Current mode,” McGowan captioned the tweet:

If convicted, McGowan could face up to a year in jail.

