‘Saving Private Ryan’ Star Tom Sizemore Accused of Violating 11 Year-Old Girl In 2003

After an 11-year-old actress accused Tom Sizemore of violating her during a 2003 film shoot, the actor was told to leave the set and lost his high-powered CAA representation, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The movie was the low-budget crime thriller Born Killers. According to people on the set, the alleged incident occurred while the actress was sitting on Sizemore’s lap. The two were posing for photos that would be used as a prop in the movie.

Robyn Adamson, who portrayed Sizemore’s wife, described what happened. She said the little girl’s “eyes got just huge, like she could’ve vomited. I was watching her. She soon reintegrated and kept going, although she had trouble taking direction. Later, when I was told about what happened, I knew exactly what it was.”

The following day, the casting director got a call from the girl’s mother, who told her that “when the girl put on her bathing suit, she told her mother that it reminded her of the day before, in an upsetting way — that the bathing suit’s contact against her felt like what happened when the man had put his finger inside her.”

Sizemore denied the allegation. The girl’s mother did file a complaint with the Screen Actors Guild. The film’s producers also claim they urged her to file charges with the police.

The parents “did talk to the police but didn’t press charges,” one of the producers told THR. “We also talked to Tom at the time, and told him everything that had been told to us, and he said: ‘I’ve done a lot of awful things, and I’d never do anything with kids.’ We considered whether we had some responsibility to him to not pass judgment on him.”

The producers also say they offered to either let the 11-year-old out of her contract or fire Sizemore.

After some pick-up shots were filmed with Sizemore, the movie was eventually released.

Sizemore has a long, sordid history of drug abuse, and after a 2003 conviction served seven months in prison for abusing his then-girlfriend “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss.

After a sizzling 10 year career that saw Sizemore starring in some of the biggest movies made between 1991 and 2001 (Point Break, Saving Private Ryan, Heat, Strange Days, Enemy of the State, Pearl Harbor) Sizemore’s drug and legal problems dropped the 55 year-old actor into what might be best described as a direct-to-video purgatory.

Prominent roles in the feature film Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House and two high-profile TV series (Shooter and Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival) this year meant that Sizemore was just starting to crawl his way back to a mainstream career.

Sizemore has not yet commented on this story, which has gone public for the first time, but according to IMDB, he has more than 30 projects in various stages of production scheduled for eventual release through next year.

