‘The Simpsons’ Compares Kellyanne Conway to Nazi Propagandist Joseph Goebbels

The latest episode of The Simpsons compared counselor to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway to top Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels.

Sunday’s episode saw Marge Simpson defeat “sexist” Mayor Quimby to become Springfield’s first female mayor. When Marge’s favorability begins to tank, a political advisor convenes a focus group and discovers “throwing” Homer Simpson “under the bus” is the key to boosting Marge’s popularity with voters.

“I’ll be the Kellyanne Conway of this thing!” the political adviser tells her strategists and a room full of focus group participants.

“Kellyanne Conway!” one woman in a focus group says. “I like how she always looks like she just woke up.”

“I think it’s inspiring how now a woman can be Joseph Goebbels,” another woman in the focus group says, while the entire room mumbles in agreement.

Paul Joseph Goebbels became Adolf Hitler’s minister for public enlightenment and propaganda in 1933. Goebbels spent the next 12 years, during WWII, forcing Jewish artists, filmmakers, musicians, and newspaper editors out of business, producing propaganda films, and showcasing a genocidal Hitler to the public in the most positive fashion possible.

The long-running FOX animated comedy has targeted Trump and his administration officials before. A clip released in April depicted former White House press secretary Sean Spicer hanging from a noose in the White House briefing room, while Conway looked on in horror vowing not to replace him.

In May, Seth MacFarlane’s long-running animated Fox comedy Family Guy used the show’s Emmy mailer to mock Conway’s red-white-and-blue inauguration outfit. In July, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert mocked Conway, calling the senior White House adviser “Satan’s trophy wife.”

Conway, who doesn’t typically shy away from hitting back at her critics, has not responded to the Simpsons episode.

