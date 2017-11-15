Broadway Stars Celebrate Hillary Clinton at Benefit Concert for Planned Parenthood, ACLU

The biggest stars on Broadway are apparently still having trouble coping with Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Tony and Grammy Award-winners convened Sunday evening for a special concert – called “Double Standards” – at the Town Hall Theater in New York City, with the event focused on celebrating Hillary Clinton and “women’s empowerment,” reports InStyle.

All proceeds from the concert tickets were donated to Planned Parenthood, the ACLU, and the Breast Cancer Coalition.

The brainchild of actress and singer Laura Bell Bundy, who portrayed the original Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray, the concert was produced through a partnership between Bundy and iS CLINICAL skincare.

“We have been fighting as women for rights that men are just born with, which is crazy,” Bundy told InStyle. “We have to stay on top of that, and we have to mobilize, and we can’t just go to one march and think it’s going to happen.”

“We have to march and benefit and hashtag and call our representatives and get out there and create groups, so this is a part of the Broadway community essentially having a town hall meeting, except when we have a town hall meeting, we sing our faces off,” she added. “This is how we raise our voices, at Town Hall.”

In addition to featuring Broadway stars singing spins of famous tunes from classical musicals, the event saw comedian Rosie O’Donnell continuing to mourn Clinton’s loss as she injected her political viewpoint into the mix:

I’ve felt bad since last November, I’ve been laying in bed for a couple of months. I figured out how to get Entenmann’s crumb cake into an IV tube. It wasn’t easy, it was miserable, but then you know what happened: Bob Mueller ladies and gentlemen. Bob Mueller I’m getting a Bob Mueller tattoo right over my heart as soon as that orange piece of s— is in jail.

Ingrid Michaelson – who formerly played Sonya Rostova in The Great Comet of 1812 – commented on what people can do to help women advance.

“I think there’s no huge solution; it’s small solutions,” Michaelson told InStyle. “Find out who you want to be our next president, who you want to your representative, come to shows like this, support events like this. It’s multiple small things that everybody can do … It’s a series of small victories. If everyone could chip in on small levels, we’ll get to a bigger level of positivity.”