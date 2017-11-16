Chelsea Handler Apologizes to Bill Clinton Accuser Juanita Broaddrick: ‘I Believe You’

Comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler has apologized to Bill Clinton rape-accuser Juanita Broaddrick for “not knowing” her story, telling her now, “I believe you.”

The Chelsea host and left-wing activist tweeted Sunday about the accusations against Alabama Republican senatorial candidate Roy Moore:

Imagine being molested by an older man. Then that man denies ever doing it and then goes on and gets elected to United States senate. What kind of message does that send to young girls everywhere? And men to all the men who abuse women? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 12, 2017

“Imagine being molested by an older man,” Handler tweeted. “Then that man denies every doing it and then goes on and gets elected to United States senate. What kind of message does that send to young girls everywhere? And men to all the men who abuse women?”

Yeah, @chelseahandler I can imagine. I was raped by the Arkansas AG who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing. But I'm sure you don't want to go there. https://t.co/s9W8NZsaZ3 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 13, 2017

Broaddrick — who has repeatedly detailed allegations of rape against former President Bill Clinton dating back to 1978 — responded directly to Handler by tweeting, “Yeah…I can imagine.”

“I was raped by the Arkansas AG who then becomes Governor & President and NBC held my interview explaining the rape until after his impeachment hearing,” Broaddrick added. “But I’m sure you don’t want to go there.”

On Wednesday, the comedian replied to Broaddrick, “I’m sorry I’m just seeing this…You are right and I apologize to you for not knowing your story.”

I’m sorry I’m just seeing this, @atensnut. You are right and I apologize to you for not knowing your story. Democrats along with Republicans and the rest of the worlds’s political parties all need to do better and respect the firsthand accounts of victims. I believe you. https://t.co/VDIFmCvg7g — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 16, 2017

“Democrats along with Republicans and the rest of the worlds’s political parties all need to do better and respect the firsthand accounts of victims. I believe you,” Handler added.

Handler then tweeted Thursday regarding Alabama’s Moore:

Can’t we just name a mall after Roy Moore and be done with him? This guy is relentless. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 16, 2017

As Breitbart News reported, New York Times columnist David Brooks told Charlie Rose Friday that liberals’ tolerance of Clinton’s behavior was instrumental in creating an environment in which sexual misconduct was dismissed.

“[T]he uncomfortable thing for a lot of progressives, frankly, is how much did the Clinton thing create this whole environment?” Brooks said. “How much did tolerance of Bill Clinton create the environment in which the rest of this was given permission?”

James Antle III – politics editor at the Washington Examiner – also wrote:

Clinton and the Kennedys have long been given a free pass for well-sourced allegations about their treatment of women. Former President John F. Kennedy had extramarital affairs and accounts of his behavior suggested a casual misogyny. The death of Mary Jo Kopechne might have doomed a lesser political figure than the late Sen. Ted Kennedy, D-Mass.

“As late as last year, Donald Trump’s invocation of Broaddrick, Paula Jones, and Kathleen Willey, all women who had accused the former president of nonconsensual sexual impropriety, was viewed as an audacious distraction,” Antle adds. “Trump, after all, had been accused of sexual misconduct himself and his general election opponent was Hillary Clinton.”