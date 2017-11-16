London Theater Probe of Kevin Spacey Finds 20 Testimonies of ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

A probe carried out by The Old Vic theater in London into their former artistic director Kevin Spacey has found over 20 testimonies of inappropriate sexual behavior.

The theater announced on Thursday that the investigation found “allegations of a range of inappropriate behavior relating to Kevin Spacey” during his tenure, which included “20 personal testimonies” against the embattled actor.

“This investigation concluded that there have been 20 personal allegations of incidents relating to The Old Vic ranging from 1995 to 2013, with the majority [all but two] falling before 2009,” the theater said in a statement.

The theater recently opened a probe into Spacey amid a range of sexual abuse allegations against the actor, which include claims he made an unwanted advance on fellow actor Anthony Rapp back in 1986. Another man has since alleged that Spacey raped him when he was 15-years-old and described the actor as a “pedophile.”

Meanwhile, eight people who worked on the set of Spacey’s award-winning Netflix political drama House of Cards have also accused him of creating a “toxic” work environment by sexually harassing them, and engaging in “predatory behavior.”

Spacey’s career has since imploded, with Netflix producers confirming that his character Frank Underwood will be cut from future seasons of the series. He has also been edited out of the upcoming Ridley Scott film All the Money in the World and replaced by another actor, Oscar-winner Christopher Plummer.

“The Old Vic does apologize for what happened, or what is alleged to have happened,” said the theatre’s executive director, Kate Varah. “That apology really goes to the people who feel they were affected by this but what is also important to understand there is a new way forward for this organization.”

The theater’s new current Artistic Director Matthew Warchus also confirmed that the theater was now “actively engaged in the process of healing and the process of prevention.”

“These allegations have been a shock and a disturbing surprise to many of us,” he said. “It is incorrect, unfair and irresponsible to say that everybody knew. But as a result of the investigation, what we have learnt is how better to call out this behavior in future.”

“These findings will help not only The Old Vic but our industry as a whole, as together we rapidly evolve an intelligent new standard of protection and support in and around the workplace,” he continued. “We are committed to a new way forward.”

Spacey has offered very limited comment on the allegations, but a spokesperson said earlier this month that the actor was “seeking evaluation and treatment.”

