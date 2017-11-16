Pharrell Williams Not Happy about Trump, Climate Change, ‘Pseudoscientists’

Pharrell Williams has issued the starkest celebrity warning yet on the perils of climate change by flying to China and burying his new record in a vault where it will remain hidden for 100 years.

That will show those pesky deniers!

advertisement

The record is called “100 Years.” But it is unlikely to repeat the success of his previous hits, such as “Happy,” because Williams has recorded it on an apparently unplayable disc made of clay, which will remain hidden for the next century.

According to AP News, this completely normal ceremony, which in no way suggests that Pharrell Williams has totally lost the plot, was witnessed by numbers of special guests who had been flown into Shanghai for the occasion.

At the exclusive pre-release, all guests were instructed to turn off their phones and lock them in bulky metal boxes so that no one could leak the song. Pharrell showed off the track he had recorded onto a record made from clay. Explaining that the record would be placed in a vault that was destructible only by water, he made a clear connection with climate change and rising sea levels. “If we don’t, as a species, if we don’t do what we are supposed to do, we lose the track but we also lose the planet,” he said. The mood lightened when the audience watched as Williams attempted to play the record for the only time before its official release in 2117. After he struggled to get the record to play, participants wondered whether anyone in 100 years would know how to play the record — if it survives.

Still, the important thing was that it gave Williams the chance to deliver a tough, uncompromising message about Donald Trump, ‘pseudoscientists’ and the louring menace of climate change.

His record, he explained, is:

“a postcard, a sarcastic one, to the people who should be ashamed to call themselves scientists and politicians.”

And that means you, Donald Trump!

“I thought, ’Let me just troll all the pseudoscientists, the ones that don’t care about the ecosystem,’” he said. “There are a lot of great fine scientists. We just happen to have some that agree with our current administration in the States. I don’t get it.” President Donald Trump’s administration has downplayed man’s role in climate change and has announced plans to pull out of the landmark Paris climate accord, which was agreed to by President Barack Obama’s administration.

In an earlier interview, Williams offered the deep insight that if Millennials were put in charge of running the world it would be “different.” Definitely different.

“I think the world would be a different place if millennials and women would take positions of power. It would definitely be different.”

Later he made a pun.