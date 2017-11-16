Sylvester Stallone Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl

Veteran actor Sylvester Stallone has been accused of forcing a teenage girl into a threesome with himself and his bodyguard.

According to a police report filed in 1986 and obtained by the Daily Mail, Stallone was accused of “forcing” an unnamed 16-year-old girl into having sex with him and his bodyguard, Michael ‘Mike’ De Luca, at the Las Vegas Hilton hotel, while he was filming the movie Over the Top.

[Warning: Explicit Details]

The girl claimed that after having allegedly had sex with a 40-year-old Stallone, the actor invited De Luca to join them without her approval, making her feel she had “no choice.”

DeLuca then, according to the police report, “forced her head down onto his penis” to perform an oral sex act, while Stallone also “came over to her and pushed her head down onto his penis and made her give him a blowjob.”

After the incident, the two married men allegedly warned the girl that she could not talk about the incident, or they would “beat her head in.”

The teen eventually dropped the case because she felt “humiliated and ashamed” by the incident as well as “scared” of its ramifications.

“I’m humiliated and ashamed, but I don’t want to prosecute,” she told police at the time.”I don’t want anybody else to have that happen to them, but I don’t want to prosecute. I cannot talk about this anymore, please leave me alone.”

Former Las Vegas Metro police department detective sergeant John Samolovitch confirmed to the Daily Mail that the police report they obtained was “in fact a true copy of the original report.”

Stallone, now 70, has yet to comment on the incident. De Luca died in 2013 after being shot and killed by police in California.

In 2013, the Daily Mail also reported that Stallone paid his half-sister Toni-Ann over £3million since 1986 to “shut her up” over claims that he sexually abused her.

However, Stallone’s mother Jacki dismissed the woman, reportedly calling her a “drug addict who will say anything.” She died in 2012 of lung cancer.

Stallone is now one in a long line of actors to be accused of sexual abuse in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Over implicated figures include Kevin Spacey, George Takei, and Dustin Hoffman.

