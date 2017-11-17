Actress Demi Mann Sues CAA Over Talent Agent’s Alleged Years of Sexual Misconduct

Demi Mann is suing her former agency, CAA, and talent agent, Cameron Mitchell, who the actress claims sexually harassed and assaulted her over a period of years while promising roles.

Mann’s lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, says a two-year campaign on Mitchell’s part that began in 2013 ended in Nov. 2015 with the actress agreeing to become his client. Mann alleges that her relationship with Mitchell was a ploy, in which she was asked to perform sexual favors in return for acting gigs.

Mann claims Mitchell forced her to give him oral sex during a late-night event she was asked by Mitchell to attend. The actress’ complaint also claims that after a Sept. 22, 2017, meeting with Mitchell at the Sky Bar, she “found herself on her own bed hours later without memory of what had occurred during that span of time, and with Defendant MITCHELL lying next to her fully naked.” The suit says Mann was “subjected to the ingestion of a drug or other foreign substance sufficient to render her defenseless.”

Mann also claims she reported the incidents to CAA’s human resources department on Oct. 13, but company representatives allegedly “refused” to meet with her.

CAA says it has launched an investigation into the allegations against Mitchell, whose client roster includes rapper-actor Common, actor Terrence Howard, and Hollywood super-producer Will Packer.

“Although we do not comment on pending litigation nor specific personnel matters, we take allegations of this nature seriously, investigate them promptly and thoroughly, and take appropriate action,” CAA said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the story.

