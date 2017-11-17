‘Hey, Chicks, Sue Me!’: Fox News Bans Gene Simmons for Life After Insulting Female Staffers

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons has been banned for life from Fox News after he apparently burst into a staff meeting, tore opened his shirt, and shouted, “Hey chicks, sue me!” This was followed up with pedophilia jokes about Michael Jackson, two staffers getting bopped on the head with the 68-year-old’s new book, and insults about their intelligence.

All of this apparently happened on Wednesday after Simmons recorded an interview with Fox Business star Maria Bartiromo to promote his book.

Naturally, Bartiromo asked Simmons about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, and because he is Gene Simmons, he responded with, “The lunatics have taken over the insane asylum when respected business entities such as yourself ask guys that like to stick their tongues out what I think of Harvey Weinstein.”

He added, “Okay, I’m a powerful and attractive man, and what I’m about to say is deadly serious. Men are jackasses. From the time we’re young we have testosterone. I’m not validating it or defending it.”

Simmons also jumped out of his chair to help Janice Dean do her weather report, a segment the meteorologist enjoyed enough to post on Twitter.

But, according to the Daily Beast, due to his off-set antics immediately afterward, his recorded interview with Bartiromo will not be published and the popular and frequent Fox News guest is now banished for life.

Thus far, Simmons has not commented on his lifetime ban.

