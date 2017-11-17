Multiple Women Accuse Porn Star Ron Jeremy of Rape, Sexual Harassment

Porn icon Ron Jeremy has been accused of multiple incidents of sexual misconduct and rape over a decades-long period by at least seven women.

Rolling Stone reported this week on the multiple accusations against Jeremy, 64, from women including adult performers Jennifer Steele and Julia Ann.

advertisement

Steele told Rolling Stone that she first met Jeremy — perhaps the most famous and widely recognizable male actor in the porn industry — at an Oregon club in 1997. Jeremy reportedly invited the actress to a photo shoot, and to his home in Los Angeles to meet adult film producers.

Once at his home, Steele accused the porn star of locking both himself and her in a bathroom together.

“He was like, ‘I need to look at your a– so I can get hard for the photo shoot,'” Steele told the outlet. “Then it turned into him basically sticking it in without me knowing it was happening. I said flat-out no. It stopped, but it didn’t stop soon enough after I said no.”

The actress, who has since left the industry, said she convinced herself that Jeremy had made an “honest mistake,” and took him up on his offer to stay in his home that night. But Steele accused Jeremy of raping her a second time while she was at his home.

“I froze,” she told Rolling Stone. “This was after so many times of saying no and realizing that wasn’t gonna work.”

In a statement to the magazine, Jeremy flatly denied the allegation: “Why would she decide to go to her rapist’s home? Give me a f*cking break. It is just not true,” he said.

But Steele was not the only woman to accuse Jeremy of sexual misconduct. Actress Jay Taylor alleged that Jeremy digitally penetrated her at Los Angeles AdultCon in 2013, while actress Danica Dane accused Jeremy of sexually assaulting her at the Exxxotica adult convention in New Jersey the following year. Dane said she and a friend were invited to the back room of the convention center with Jeremy, and were taking photographs together, before Jeremy allegedly assaulted her.

“I was saying, ‘I’m not comfortable with this.’ And before I know it I feel the tip of his penis inside me,” she said.

Dane’s friend told the magazine she was able to pull Jeremy off of the actress, and that she decided she did not want to go to law enforcement or to speak out about the incident.

In a lengthy statement to Rolling Stone, Jeremy denied all of the allegations.

I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of “Groping”. I have never been charged nor spent one day in court for any of this. And these are old allegations. Check, Anything about me appearing in court or in jail, is public record. I was only arrested 20 years ago when I was fighting for Freedom Of Speech with Hal Freeman. The police who looked into the groping charges have always said that they watch the video from the event or whatever and that I did nothing wrong or illegal. They then ask if I want to press charges against The people making false accusations. I never have. As for the charges of Groping, I say yes, I AM A GROPER. And by groper, I mean I get paid to show up to these shows, events, and photo shoots and touch the people and they touch me. I’m not the young stud I was, but I still draw a crowd. And we are talking about things that are within reason, in front of police officer’s and security that are always there as well as the tons of cameras And the general public. But seriously, if you were going to be around Ron Jeremy, wouldn’t you assume that I’d be a little bit touchy Feely? Yes. This is what I do for a living. I am not Kevin Spacey, Louis CK, Weinstein, or Cosby.

“If anyone was ever made to feel uncomfortable by ANY of our interactions, I’m deeply sorry. That was never my intention and it breaks my heart in half,” he added.

See Jeremy’s full statement at Rolling Stone.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum