Two Transgender Women Accuse ‘Transparent’ Star Jeffrey Tambor of Sexual Misconduct

Things just got very serious for Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor, who is now facing a second accusation of sexual misconduct against two biological men who are “transitioning” into women.

“He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrust back and forth against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas,” actor Trace Lysette claims.

In the series, Tambor plays a man who believes he’s a woman, a role that has won him the status of a left-wing sacred cow, two Emmys, and a Golden Globe.

Lysette’ role is that of a yoga teacher/stripper. His scene with Tambor was considered iconic in the series, but now Lysette claims Tambor behaved inappropriately during the filming.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that when Lysette “emerged from wardrobe in her [sic] costume — a salmon-colored lingerie top and matching short-shorts — Tambor remarked, ‘My God, Trace. I want to attack you sexually.’ Alexandra Billings, the third actor in the scene, was present to hear the remark, she confirms.”

It was afterward, while the scene was being set up, that Tambor’s alleged misconduct occurred. Lysette says he pushed Tambor off of him and “rolled my eyes.” With everyone on set busy with various tasks, there are no witnesses.

Tambor’s first accuser is also a transgender, a biological man who lives as a woman named Van Barnes. He worked as the 73-year-old Tambor’s personal assistant. His allegations against Tambor were apparently detailed in a now-deleted Facebook post:

A copy of that Facebook post was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. In it, Barnes, without directly naming Tambor, vents about an employer who made comments like “I should be sleeping with him if I want a Hollywood industry appropriate pay grade” and “it wouldn’t take long, he pops quick.” She says the employer subjected her to “butt pats,” pornography played at loud volumes, and complaints that she “was useless, could do nothing right,”

Tambor has denied the Barnes allegation and has also issued a statement denying Lysette’s claims:

I know I haven’t always been the easiest person to work with. I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact. But I have never been a predator — ever. I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express.

Amazon said it is investigating.

