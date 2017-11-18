E! Investigating Ryan Seacrest Over Misconduct Allegation from Former ‘E! News’ Stylist

E! is investigating an allegation from a former E! News wardrobe stylist, who claims TV personality and producer Ryan Seacrest acted inappropriately with her during his time at the network nearly a decade ago.

The network confirmed the investigation into the alleged encounter, Variety reports. The details surrounding the alleged incident have not been made public. However, Seacrest issued a lengthy statement Friday denying what he called “reckless allegations.”

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” Seacrest said in his statement.

Seacrest, who currently co-hosts ABC’s weekday talk show Live With Kelly and Ryan and is set to host the broadcast network’s highly anticipated revival of American Idol, said he is “an advocate for women” and is “distraught” over the allegations.

“I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be,” Seacrest said. “I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

The Emmy Award-winning personality is the latest Hollywood figure to be accused of misconduct amid mounting allegations against A-list figures, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Brett Ratner.

