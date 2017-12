In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

In this week’s exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Jackie wonders whether it was smart for one particular Hollywood celebrity to offer millions of dollars in cash to two sitting GOP senators in exchange for their votes against the recently-passed tax cut bill.

“A time like this is a time of good-will and love and brotherhood, and everybody’s supposed to be happy and merry and love each other, and all of a sudden, who pops out? Rosie O’Donnell,” Jackie says.

“Now obviously, she hasn’t gotten any attention lately, and every time a celebrity hasn’t gotten any attention — I shouldn’t even call her a celebrity, people forgot who the hell she is,” he adds.

Jackie says Rosie’s offer earlier this week to pay Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Jeff Flake $2 million each in exchange for their votes against the tax bill amounts to simple bribery.

“If Trump offered anybody a million dollars, or if he offered them five dollars, or even if it was a quarter, they would have said he’s involved in bribery, he doesn’t belong there, there’d be impeachment proceedings starting next Thursday,” Jackie says. “I’ve got a better idea for her. Why don’t you offer $4 million to an insane asylum, ’cause that’s where you belong.”

Jackie also ridicules Rosie’s claim that Sen. Collins is no longer a woman after voting for the tax cuts.

“She’s suddenly lost her womanhood,” Jackie muses. “What does she think she is, a tree? A horse? A plant? What does she think she is?”

“If you went to a doctor tomorrow, do you think he would ask, ‘Are you in favor of the tax plan or not? Because I want to figure out if you’re a man or a woman. Because if you voted for the tax plan, you have to see another doctor because I can’t help you.'”

Jackie says if that’s the way womanhood works, a certain celebrity may have been able to save a lot of money.

“If according to Rosie O’Donnell, Susan Collins lost her womanhood just because she voted for the tax plan, how come she didn’t tell this to Bruce Jenner?” Jackie wonders. “Bruce Jenner could have saved a fortune on the transgender business… all he had to do is join Congress and vote for the tax plan!”

Watch Jackie’s latest above.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum