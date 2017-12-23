Britney Spears Joins DACA Amnesty Push: ‘We Are All Dreamers’

Pop superstar Britney Spears took to social media Friday night and urged Congress to pass the Dream Act, which would provide legal protection for the illegal immigrants (or DREAMers) benefiting from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) amnesty program.

“We are all Dreamers,” tweeted Spears, to her 56 million followers, along with a photo of her wearing a t-shirt with the same political phrase. “Tell Congress to pass the # DreamAct.”

We are all Dreamers ✨ Tell Congress to pass the #DreamAct https://t.co/VRw2xORG97 pic.twitter.com/TjAbL8UiYi — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 23, 2017

The 36-year-old Grammy-winner is but the latest celebrity to come out in support of the Obama-era program, which grants temporary legal status to some 800,000 thousand people who illegally entered the U.S. with their parents as children.

Last week, dozens of Hollywood’s biggest stars sent a letter to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) urging them to pass legal protection for DACA recipients.

“We respectfully urge you to listen to members of senior party leadership, who have insisted that there must be no final spending bill that does not ensure that the Dreamers have a secure future here in the United States,” reads the letter, signed by Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Jennifer Lawrence, and actors Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle, and Chris Evans.

“This is a moral issue that demands action, without further delay. Dreamers and DACA recipients are an integral part of our country, so we are urging you to make sure that you use your power to get this done before leaving to spend the holidays with your own families,” the letter says, according to The Hill. “We understand that Democratic votes will be needed to pass a spending bill or continuing resolution to fund the government.”

In September, Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ officially announced that President Donald Trump’s administration would be putting an end to the DACA program.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said Wednesday that he believes Congress could vote on some form of a DACA deal as early as January.

The next push for DACA legislation will likely come during the 2018 budget battle in Congress, which will heat up when lawmakers return in the second week of January.

However, a recent survey said that DACA legislation is a low priority for Democrats and swing voters.

