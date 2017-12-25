Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Wears MAGA Red for Christmas Season

by John Binder25 Dec 2017Washington, D.C.0

First Lady Melania Trump has kept her Christmas wardrobe in the color-theme of her husband’s historic populist campaign: Make American Great Again red.

All season long, Melania has opted for fashions dipped in rich reds that complement her Eastern European features and tan skin complexion, while matching the now internationally recognized “Make American Great Again” baseball caps that became the signature political statement of President Trump’s 2016 presidential election.

For the White House Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Melania chose a red tweed Chanel coat with pointed nude Christian Louboutin stilettos. This was only the second time the First Lady had worn a design by Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

President Donald Trump holds first lady Melania Trump’s hand as they walk back to the stage during the lighting ceremony for the 2017 National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

In the White House’s official Christmas video, Melania wore a rich red-laced Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress with long sleeves for the winter weather. The dress represents somewhat of an end-of-year ode to Melania’s most cherished designer, Stefano Gabbana.

On Christmas Eve, Melania wore a bright red coat-dress with Manolo Blahnik stilettos to sit with President Trump at Mar-A-Lago to call American children to help track Santa. Melania’s red coat matched perfectly with ornaments on the Christmas tree behind her, as well as the red flowers that sat in vases next to her.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump speak on the phone with children as they track Santa Claus’ movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

First lady Melania Trump speaks on the phone with children as they track Santa Claus’ movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

For Christmas Eve mass, Melania changed it up, arriving at the church in a subtle black Erdem a-line dress with silver embellishments along her hips to accentuate her waist, along with a v-neckline.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania are escorted by Rev. James R. Harlan as they arrive for Christmas Eve service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the Sea, in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea for Midnight Mass in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM

 

