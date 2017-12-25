Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Wears MAGA Red for Christmas Season

First Lady Melania Trump has kept her Christmas wardrobe in the color-theme of her husband’s historic populist campaign: Make American Great Again red.

All season long, Melania has opted for fashions dipped in rich reds that complement her Eastern European features and tan skin complexion, while matching the now internationally recognized “Make American Great Again” baseball caps that became the signature political statement of President Trump’s 2016 presidential election.

For the White House Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Melania chose a red tweed Chanel coat with pointed nude Christian Louboutin stilettos. This was only the second time the First Lady had worn a design by Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

In the White House’s official Christmas video, Melania wore a rich red-laced Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress with long sleeves for the winter weather. The dress represents somewhat of an end-of-year ode to Melania’s most cherished designer, Stefano Gabbana.

On Christmas Eve, Melania wore a bright red coat-dress with Manolo Blahnik stilettos to sit with President Trump at Mar-A-Lago to call American children to help track Santa. Melania’s red coat matched perfectly with ornaments on the Christmas tree behind her, as well as the red flowers that sat in vases next to her.

For Christmas Eve mass, Melania changed it up, arriving at the church in a subtle black Erdem a-line dress with silver embellishments along her hips to accentuate her waist, along with a v-neckline.