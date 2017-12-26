Harvey Weinstein Lookalike Brutally Stabbed to Death in Music Video

American rock band TENLo released a dark music video in which a Harvey Weinstein lookalike, played by former Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond, is brutally stabbed in a blood-soaked final scene.

Visuals for the three-minute video for the song, “Kill All The Things,” appeared online on Christmas Day.

The video follows two characters, Diamond’s drug and alcohol-consuming character and a pill-popping brunette. The brunette — who often appears dressed as a nun — eventually lures Diamond’s Weinstein into a room, pushes him on the bed, and proceeds to stab him several times.

Following the gruesome stabbing scene, the women is seen walking away wearing a nun’s apron.

Shooting for the video took place this summer, TMZ reports. However, TENLo band members Joey Zak and TomE LaBrosse reportedly approached Diamond with the Weinstein angle and the actor concurred.

The band took to social media on Tuesday and promoted the music video.

Our new music video https://t.co/s6aiDGvyMP — TENLo (@TENLo_band) December 26, 2017

The Weinstein-themed music video comes nearly three months after the New York Times published its bombshell story detailing decades of allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, and rape against the disgraced movie mogul.

While Diamond playing the part of Weinstein in the “Kill All The Things” music video may be the first on-screen depiction of the embattled super-producer in the wake of the sex misconduct scandal, it certainly won’t be the last.

The BBC has already announced plans to develop a 90-minute feature documentary on Weinstein’s incredible rise to power and his epic fall from grace and how his alleged abuses were eventually uncovered and went unreported for decades.

Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Company in October and was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Television Academy, and the Producers Guild of America.

Law enforcement agencies in Los Angeles and New York are reportedly preparing indictments against Weinstein, and the Los Angeles Police Department says it has assembled a task force to investigate sexual abuse allegations against the mounting number of prominent figures across the entertainment industry accused of sexual misconduct.

