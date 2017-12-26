Rosie O’Donnell Tells Paul Ryan on Christmas: You ‘Will Go Straight to Hell’ for Tax Cut Bill

Left-wing comedian Rosie O’Donnell lashed out at House Speaker Paul Ryan Monday, telling him he’s going “straight to hell” after presiding over the passage of the GOP tax cut bill.

“Paul ryan – don’t talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch” O’Donnell tweeted on Christmas morning. The “Judas much” hashtag in O’Donnell’s tweet was an apparent reference to the infamous disciple who betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver.

paul ryan – don't talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch https://t.co/gJ8VreyxAX — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 25, 2017

The former View co-host’s tweet came after Ryan tweeted his own Christmas message.

“At the end of each year, no matter how short—or long—it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior,” the Wisconsin lawmaker wrote, honoring the birth of Jesus, with a video attached to the tweet.

At the end of each year, no matter how short—or long—it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior. pic.twitter.com/oFdj7EIyzS — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) December 23, 2017

Last week, O’Donnell seemingly offered to pay Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) $2 million in exchange for a “no” vote on the Republican tax cut vote.

In a short series of tweets, O’Donnell made the “promise to give” millions to the sitting senators, personally attacked Collins (who voted “yay” for the tax cut bill), and later said, “FUCK U SUSAN COLLINS – U MAKE ME SICK – UR NO WOMAN.”

so how about this

i promise to give

2 million dollars to senator susan collins

and 2 million to senator jeff flake if they vote NO

NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS

FOR THE SUOER RICH DM me susan

DM me jeff no shit

2 million

cash

each — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

susan – 2 million dollars cash

call if u want to negotiate do u think your family is proud of u @sennatorcollins woman – mother – grandmother – sister – daughter

u have betrayed us all dear god

ask for forgiveness

redeem ur soul tomorrow #NOTSEXIST pic.twitter.com/wa0QcMXNk2 — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

rachel meadow asks – "was susan collins engaged … did u feel a heartbeat – was she human" SHE THINKS ITS SEXIST ? NO U SEE SUSAN STOOD AND SAID – NO – I WONT KILL AMERICANS – AND NOW SHE SAYS "YES – YES I WILL KILL AMERICANS" FUCK U SUSAN COLLINS – U MAKE ME SICK – UR NO WOMAN — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

O’Donnell — who earlier this year said anyone who “stands” with or “works” with President Donald Trump is a “Nazi” — also urged her million-plus followers on Twitter to “rise up” against her political opponents.

Tweeting in all caps, she said, “WE CANNOT SIT AT HOME WHILE THEY ROB OUR NATION – YOUR NEIGHBORS HEALTH CARE – FOR THE FUCKING MERCERS AND KOCH BROTHERS – FUCK THEM – RISE UP.

