Rosie O’Donnell Tells Paul Ryan on Christmas: You ‘Will Go Straight to Hell’ for Tax Cut Bill

by Jerome Hudson26 Dec 20170

Left-wing comedian Rosie O’Donnell lashed out at House Speaker Paul Ryan Monday, telling him he’s going “straight to hell” after presiding over the passage of the GOP tax cut bill.

“Paul ryan – don’t talk about Jesus after what u just did to our nation – u will go straight to hell u screwed up fake altar boy #JUDASmuch” O’Donnell tweeted on Christmas morning. The “Judas much” hashtag in O’Donnell’s tweet was an apparent reference to the infamous disciple who betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver.

The former View co-host’s tweet came after Ryan tweeted his own Christmas message.

“At the end of each year, no matter how short—or long—it may feel, there is always Christmas. Waiting for us is that sense of wonder the shepherds felt when the angels appeared in the night sky to herald the birth of a Savior,” the Wisconsin lawmaker wrote, honoring the birth of Jesus, with a video attached to the tweet.

Last week, O’Donnell seemingly offered to pay Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) $2 million in exchange for a “no” vote on the Republican tax cut vote.

In a short series of tweets, O’Donnell made the “promise to give” millions to the sitting senators, personally attacked Collins (who voted “yay” for the tax cut bill), and later said, “FUCK U SUSAN COLLINS – U MAKE ME SICK – UR NO WOMAN.”

O’Donnell — who earlier this year said anyone who “stands” with or “works” with President Donald Trump is a “Nazi” — also urged her million-plus followers on Twitter to “rise up” against her political opponents.

Tweeting in all caps, she said, “WE CANNOT SIT AT HOME WHILE THEY ROB OUR NATION – YOUR NEIGHBORS HEALTH CARE – FOR THE FUCKING MERCERS AND KOCH BROTHERS – FUCK THEM – RISE UP.

