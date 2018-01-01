Fashion Notes: First Lady Melania Trump’s 10 Most Fabulous Looks of 2017

First Lady Melania Trump is the chicest woman in Washington, D.C. and already the most fashionable first lady Americans have ever seen.
In the first year of her husband’s presidency, Melania pulled out all the stops with her fashion this year, whether that came in the form of greeting diplomats at the White House, departing Washington, D.C. or stunning audiences overseas on foreign trips.
Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Dior, Hervé Pierre, Delpozo. Melania is only beginning.
1. Melania in custom-made Hervé Pierre for President Trump’s Inaugural Ball
President Donald Trump introduces first lady Melania Trump at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the Freedom Ball on January 20, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch – Pool/Getty Images)
2. Melania’s Dolce & Gabbana Flower Power in Sicily, Italy
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis
3. Melania Meets East in China-inspired Gucci Gown
U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive for the state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. (THOMAS PETER/AFP/Getty Images)
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
4. Melania in the “It” Delpozo Dress of the Year for Trip to Warsaw, Poland
US President Donald Trump (R), his wife Melania Trump (2nd R), Polish President Andrzej Duda (L) and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda (2nd L) attend a wreath laying ceremony in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument on Krasinski Square on the sidelines of the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw, Poland, July 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI
ANDRZEJ HULIMKA/AFP/Getty Images
5. Melania in Her Favorite Hervé Pierre Leather Skirt
President Donald Trump (L) and first lady Melania Trump (R) walk on the South Lawn prior to their departure from the White House May 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
6. Melania’s Most Shimmering Dolce & Gabbana Look of the Year
US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive for a concert of La Scala Philharmonic Orchestra at the ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina during the Heads of State and of Government G7 summit, on May 26, 2017 in Sicily. (ELIOT BLONDET/AFP/Getty Images)
ELIOT BLONDET/AFP/Getty Images
7. Melania in “Top Gun” Bitch-Goddess Chic
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump prior to their Marine One departure from the White House August 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images
8. Melania in Michael Kors Head-to-Toe Gingham Get-Up in Belgium
Queen Mathilde of Belgium, US President Donald Trump, King Philippe – Filip of Belgium (R) and US First Lady Melania Trump stand during a reception at the Royal Palace in Brussels, on May 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / THIERRY CHARLIER
EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images
9. Melania Brings the Sex Appeal to Belgium in Dolce & Gabbana Lace
First Lady of the US Melania Trump, Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Stoltenberg’s wife Ingrid Schulerud arrive to pose for a family photo before a diner of the First Ladies and Queen at the Royal castle in Laken/Laeken, on May 25, 2017, in Brussels.(YORICK JANSENS/AFP/Getty Images)
(YORICK JANSENS/AFP/Getty Images)
10. Melania’s Unforgettable 1970s-Inspired Ensemble for Moving into the White House
US President Donald Trump (R), and first lady Melania Trump walk off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Airforce base, Maryland on June 11 2017. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images
