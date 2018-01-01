A full page advertisement calling pop singer Lorde a bigot appeared in the Washington Post this week on the heels of her cancellation of a concert in Israel, after the New Zealand native publicly caved to pressure from the anti-Israel movement known as the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement, or BDS.

Lorde had been scheduled to perform in Tel Aviv in June, but reversed course and canceled the performance late last month.

After stirring supporters on both sides of the issue, a full-page ad calling her a bigot was contracted by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s This World: The Values Network, according to the UK Guardian.

The ad pummels Lorde, born in New Zealand as Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, for ignoring the war in Syria only to attack Israel.

“21 is young to become a bigot,” the ad says in a banner.

Lorde accused of anti-semitism in full page Washington Post ad as fallout from cancelled Israel concert continues https://t.co/Hc7IoCi1yT pic.twitter.com/G9WDQ4zLVX — 1 NEWS (@1NewsNZ) January 1, 2018

The ad is in response to Lorde’s decision to acquiesce to the demands of BDS.

“I’ve received an overwhelming number of messages and letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show,” Lorde said in statement in December announcing the decision.

Rabbi Boteach’s advertisement insists Lorde’s cancellation shows that a “growing prejudice against the Jewish state” is appearing in New Zealand that is “trickling down to its youth.”

The ad also criticizes New Zealand itself for joining a recent UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in what it called occupied Palestinian territory.

Rabbi Boteach, also a featured writer at Breitbart, recently posted an editorial slamming Lorde for joining the “horde of anti-Semitic BDS” movement.

“It took only 21 short years for New Zealand singer Lorde to succumb to the corruption of celebrity and align herself with bigotry and antisemitism,” Boteach, who fashions himself as “America’s rabbi,” wrote in a December 29 editorial.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.