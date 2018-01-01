The Voice of Reason: Jackie Mason’s Best Celebrity Takedowns of 2017 (Video)

In these trying times, Jackie Mason is the Voice of Reason.

For nearly a full year now, Jackie has taken repeated aim at the “so-called celebrities,” know-nothings, and degenerates in Hollywood.

From the sanctimonious, to the smug, to the doomsday predictors, to Meryl Streep, practically everyone in Hollywood got a piece of Jackie’s mind this year.

This special New Year’s Day installment of Jackie’s weekly video series features the best of his celebrity takedowns of 2017, along with a special holiday message at the end.

And as for Jackie, well, he’ll be back in 2018, as long as Hollywood is still around.

See more of Jackie’s Voice of Reason series here.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum