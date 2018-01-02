New Year, Same Hate: Chelsea Handler Calls Trump ‘Sh*t for Brains’

Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler rang in the New Year Tuesday much the same way as she exited the last one — by relentlessly attacking President Donald Trump on social media.

The 42-year-old Chelsea host accused the president of failing to adhere to unspecified security protocols in a tweet Tuesday morning, after Trump himself took aim at Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin in his own tweet over her handling of classified material.

“Disregarding basic security protocols? Like the ones you disregard every single day?” Handler wrote. “When is that annual physical, sh*t for brains? It’s like your brain is eroding day by day. Keep it up.”

Handler also called for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) to resign over what she called his “cover up” of the probe into possible Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election.

In October, Handler announced that she would focus on her political activism full time in 2018, after Netflix decided not to move forward with another season of her talk show. The comedian had already been one of Trump’s most outspoken celebrity critics, having led the Women’s March at the Sundance Film Festival in January and having regularly attacked both Trump and members of his family and administration on social media throughout the year.

Handler’s most recent target, before the New Year, was White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whom Handler called a “harlot” before further sharing a video mocking her looks.

Handler also spent the last few days of 2017 tweeting about some of her apparent go-to topics, including “fake news” and the Russia investigation. She also speculated that Daniel Day-Lewis would make a good choice to play Special Counsel Robert Mueller “in the remake of the upcoming impeachment.”

Handler is apparently set to continue working with Netflix this year on a political documentary, describing the project in October as one in which she will “engage with people I don’t talk with enough – people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies.”

No release date has been set for the documentary.

