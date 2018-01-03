Caitlyn Jenner and Piers Morgan Fight on TV over Genitalia

Caitlyn Jenner and Piers Morgan feuded on Morgan’s ITV show Life Stories, which aired Thursday, after Morgan referred to Jenner’s genitals.

“How does your physique compare now to what it was like then?” asked Morgan during the interview, holding up a miniature figure of 1970’s Jenner. “Obviously certain areas we might…”

“Well, I was 6’2″… See, you made a comment there, and that’s why you would get in trouble. Okay?” Jenner replied. “You just said ‘oh certain areas’, okay? That to a trans person is disrespectful.”

“Is it really? Why?” responded Morgan.

“Because you don’t make a joke about that… it’s not funny, it’s life,” declared Jenner. “And it’s part of my life, and it’s a very serious part of my life. I take that very seriously, and so out of respect for myself and the community, it’s not something that you joke about… As I said before, this is serious stuff. People die over these issues. It’s not a joke.”

At another point during the interview, Morgan also asked Jenner “whether she considered herself to be entirely a woman,” according to Pink News.

“Well, pretty much biologically I am,” she replied, adding, “My journey to womanhood is different. It took me a long time to get here. Caitlyn has always been around in my life, but she always lived inside.”

Jenner then told Morgan that they have “a lot to talk about, because I think you represent a lot of people out there who don’t understand this issue and exactly what it is… It is a terribly complicated issue, I didn’t even understand it for many, many years.”

Charlie Nash covers technology and LGBT for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.