Paul Sorvino Blasts Harvey Weinstein over Treatment of Daughter Mira: ‘I Will Kill that Motherf***er’

Veteran actor Paul Sorvino sounded off on Harvey Weinstein Wednesday, explaining in an impromptu parking lot interview that if he were to come across the disgraced movie mogul on the street, he’d be “lying on the floor,” or worse.

The 78-year-old Goodfellas star was asked by a TMZ reporter about his reaction to a recent report that Weinstein — who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women over a decades-long career in Hollywood — had actively blacklisted Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino, Paul’s daughter, after she allegedly rejected his sexual advances.

In December, director Peter Jackson revealed that Weinstein had pressured him not to cast either Sorvino or fellow actress Ashley Judd in his blockbuster Lord of the Rings film series.

Jackson said he didn’t realize it at the time, but that the effort was likely a “smear campaign” undertaken by Miramax against the two actresses.

“If I meet him on the street… he ought to hope he goes to jail,” Sorvino told TMZ Wednesday. “Because if we come across, I think he’ll be lying on the floor, somehow. Magically.”

“He’s gonna go to jail, that son of a b*tch,” the actor continued. “Good for him if he goes, ’cause if not he has to meet me. And I’ll kill the mother****er.”

Sorvino added that he never knew the extent of the allegations against Weinstein, as others — including the producer’s former frequent collaborator Quentin Tarantino — have admitted.

“He would not be walking,” Sorvino said. “He’d be in a wheelchair.”

Sorvino was just one of dozens of women who were allegedly sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein, once among the most powerful men in Hollywood. Other A-list actresses who have come forward include Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, and Kate Beckinsale.

Reports Tuesday indicated that the Los Angeles County District Attorney had received and was reviewing two sexual assault cases against Weinstein, and would soon decide whether to move forward with prosecution.

Weinstein reportedly remains in Arizona, where he had sought treatment at a rehabilitation facility.

