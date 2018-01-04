Barbra Streisand: Hollywood Will Be ‘Punished’ by GOP Tax Reform

Barbra Streisand weighed in on the newly-signed tax reform law Thursday, explaining that she believes the GOP-led effort was deliberately set up to harm blue states, athletes, Hollywood, and the middle class.

The 75-year-old stage, screen, and music icon and frequent critic of President Donald Trump blasted the “erratic and disruptive” members of the president’s administration on her Twitter account Thursday.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that blue states, athletes, actors, writers, producers, and directors will be punished by this scam of a tax bill, where billionaires get billions, and the middle class gets bupkis (practically nothing) – and an eventual tax increase,” Streisand wrote.

Streisand also slammed the administration for what she called its “abuse of power, the vindictiveness, and the outright lies.”

Streisand — who recently hinted she would retire from touring — appeared and sang at fundraisers for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 race and has frequently criticized Trump in media appearances and social media since the election.

Shortly before New Year’s Eve, she tweeted: “Collusion or no collusion, @realDonaldTrump should be impeached for sheer stupidity.”

Streisand suggested during the 2016 campaign that she would move to Australia or Canada if Trump won.

The singer also previously said Trump’s victory had affected her diet.

