Alyssa Milano Joins Linda Sarsour for Protest Demanding DACA Amnesty

by John Binder5 Jan 2018Los Angeles, CA0

Left-wing actress Alyssa Milano joined Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour for a protest in California demanding amnesty for illegal aliens.

Milano, pictured with Sarsour and other pro-immigration activists of the open borders lobby, wore a shirt which read “Clean DREAM Act Now,” referring to a demand that Congress pass the DREAM Act, which would give a pathway to citizenship for an estimated 3.5 million illegal aliens.

The pro-amnesty protest was organized by “United We Dream,” an organization partially funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros.

While amnesty activists demanded open borders, Breitbart News reported how supporters of President Trump and opponents of the President Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program gathered outside Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) office to protest amnesty for illegal aliens, which the Republican establishment and Democrats are pushing in Congress.

Passing a DACA amnesty for illegal aliens would cost American taxpayers at least $26 billion, the Congressional Budget Office noted last year, as Breitbart News reported.

Under the DREAM Act, Americans would have to pay for at least two million illegal aliens who would become eligible for federal entitlement programs such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as food stamps.

The CBO also estimated that should eligible illegal aliens be given amnesty under the DREAM Act, roughly 1 in 5 of those illegal aliens would end up on food stamps and about 1 in 7 would end up on Medicaid, subsidized further by American taxpayers.

Despite being a burden on America’s working and middle class, a DACA amnesty would benefit the big business lobby by further legalizing and importing more cheap, foreign workers that will continue to drive down U.S. wages.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.


