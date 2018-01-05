Watch: Trailer for Netflix ‘Letterman’ Talk Show Teases Celebrity Guests Obama, Clooney, Jay-Z

“I had a show for a long time, and then I didn’t have a show for a long time. And I can’t tell you how great it is to be out of the damn house.”

Netflix released the first trailer for its new monthly David Letterman interview series, titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, on Friday. The 70-year-old former late-night TV mainstay announced in August he would end his retirement and return to television with a Netflix project.

According to the trailer, the new series will feature Letterman chatting with celebrity guests he admires, including former President Barack Obama, actor George Clooney, rapper Jay-Z, comedian Tina Fey, activist Malala Yousafzai, and radio king Howard Stern.

“The conversations are intimate, in-depth and far-reaching, with the levity and humor Dave’s fans know and love,” Netflix said in a release about the upcoming series. “Field segments will bring Letterman to locations far and wide, expressing his curiosity and desire to dig deeper on a specific topic related to the iconic guest featured in the episode.”

The series’ first episode, set to be released January 12, will reportedly feature Obama in his first talk-show interview since leaving office last year.

A new episode of the series will be released each month in 2018.

In April, Letterman said he had been enjoying his retirement, after a more than three-decade-long career in late-night.

“I have cut my shaving time to zero,” he joked then.

