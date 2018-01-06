Actresses to Wear ‘Time’s Up’ Pins at Golden Globes to Protest Sex Abuse

Hollywood actresses have been requested to wear pins reading “Time’s Up” to the annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday to help raise awareness about the entertainment industry’s culture of sexual abuse and harassment.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, actresses have been instructed to wear black gowns with a pin reading “Time’s Up” on it, created by the Time’s Up legal fund and costume designer Arianne Phillips to combat sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.

The hottest accessory on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday will be the Time’s Up pin, expected to be worn by leading ladies and men alike to draw attention to the sexual harassment prevention initiative launched Monday by Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and other prominent Hollywood women. Witherspoon asked costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips (Kingsman, Nocturnal Animals, W.E.) to design the pin during a private meeting last month at CAA where the Time’s Up initiative was hatched by studio heads, producers, agents and actresses who split into discussion groups to tackle different aspects of the issue.

The Time’s Up legal fund already has about $13 million in its coffers from actress Reese Witherspoon and a few other industry insiders. The organization seeks to help pay legal fees for anyone facing sexual harassment in the workplace.

The initiative comes after several months in which dozens of prominent figures in the media and entertainment industries have been accused of sexual misconduct. The chain of allegations and the subsequent #MeToo movement were first sparked by an October New York Times exposé into movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s alleged decades of sexual misconduct, including accusations of rape.

As Breitbart News has documented, the accused sexual harassers and abusers now number nearly 110 individuals.

Breitbart News previously reported how Weinstein allegedly used his power in Hollywood to force actresses such as Sienna Miller and Felicity Huffman to wear his estranged wife’s fashion brand, Marchesa, to red carpet events.