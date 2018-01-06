Hollywood Triggered by Trump Calling Himself ‘Genius’

by Daniel Nussbaum6 Jan 2018

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to defend himself from claims he is mentally incompetent, writing that his past accomplishments make him not just smart, but a “genius” — and Hollywood, predictably, reacted with jokes and mockery.

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence…..,” Trump began in a series of tweets Saturday morning.

Of course, celebrities were quick to weigh in on the president’s statement, with most offering up jokes or memes related to Trump’s use of the phrase “stable genius.”

Filmmaker Rob Reiner and actress-singer Bette Midler each weighed in with jokes about donkeys, while actor Albert Brooks tweeted that in response to the president’s statement, the 25th Amendment “literally jumped out of the Constitution.”

Below, find Hollywood’s reaction to Trump’s tweets.

 

