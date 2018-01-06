Hollywood Triggered by Trump Calling Himself ‘Genius’

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to defend himself from claims he is mentally incompetent, writing that his past accomplishments make him not just smart, but a “genius” — and Hollywood, predictably, reacted with jokes and mockery.

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence…..,” Trump began in a series of tweets Saturday morning.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

Of course, celebrities were quick to weigh in on the president’s statement, with most offering up jokes or memes related to Trump’s use of the phrase “stable genius.”

Filmmaker Rob Reiner and actress-singer Bette Midler each weighed in with jokes about donkeys, while actor Albert Brooks tweeted that in response to the president’s statement, the 25th Amendment “literally jumped out of the Constitution.”

Below, find Hollywood’s reaction to Trump’s tweets.

The only true stable genius has to be Mr. Ed., who talks in more complex sentences than the current occupier of the Whitehouse. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 6, 2018

When Trump tweeted “I am a very stable genius“ this morning the 25th Amendment literally jumped out of the Constitution. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 6, 2018

Anyone who has to call himself a genius…isn’t. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 6, 2018

A not-funny person: “I’m funny!”

A total racist: “I give everyone shit equally!”

A boring person: “Strap in ‘cuz I am OUT there!”

A homophobe: “*I* have zero problems with gays, but the Bible says…”

An unstable cretin: “I am a st — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 6, 2018

If a friend wrote me to assure me that he was a “ very stable genius” it would be cause for concern — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) January 6, 2018

Whuddya call someone who declares himself a very stable genius. Who is not a character in an Austin Powers movie? https://t.co/Jjan9IxmWe — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) January 6, 2018

This only way this tweet could be less reassuring would be if it was in macaroni letters glued to the inside cover of a Highlights magazine. https://t.co/iL4UybbStF — David Simon (@AoDespair) January 6, 2018

Upsettingly I’ve heard this kind of thing from a number of people who have known #Trump for years. They have been appalled and worried since the campaign https://t.co/6af18CYV3O — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 6, 2018

It's more upsetting than ever he's President.Is there ANYTHING we can do? No one clever, stable or genius needs to say they are. Most geniuses accept being human means instability & weakness and genius & STRENGTH is part of that. How can his supporters not see that? Can't bear it https://t.co/mcfc4nlFew — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) January 6, 2018

Hey #stablegenius Obama won on his first try AND won the popular vote. Also won a Nobel, shepherded economic recovery & secured healthcare for millions. You lost on your first try (Reform Party in 2000), lost the popular vote to Hillary & tanked Trumpcare. Also, you crazy. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 6, 2018

true sign of a very stable genius: layering onesies for warmth pic.twitter.com/umTROaswJf — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) January 6, 2018

