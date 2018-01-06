Music Producer Diplo: Trump Should Be Blocked from Twitter

Acclaimed music producer DJ Diplo dumped on President Donald Trump over his threat to cut off military aid to Pakistan and said he hopes Trump’s “nuclear button” tweet mocking Kim Jong-un gets the president blocked from Twitter.

“I almost feel like it’s a joke or something, I hope it’s not real,” Diplo — real name Thomas Wesley Pentz — told TMZ when asked about President Trump’s tweet this week that his nuclear button is “much bigger & more powerful” than the North Korean dictator’s.

“It put us on edge. I wish, hopefully Twitter will block him at some point because it’s kind of like harassment to some people,” Diplo said of President Trump’s tweeting.

The Grammy-nominated electronic dance music producer hopes to perform in Pakistan, a country in which President Trump’s administration announced will no longer receive massive amounts of military aid over its government’s failure to face down the terrorist organizations that exist within its borders.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” President Trump tweeted this week. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

DJ Diplo, however, believes that “the best way we can do any kind of diplomacy with the Pakistani people is like, basically, reach out to the kids like we do at the concerts.”

The persistent problem with terror cells operating in Pakistan aside, Diplo said, “if we educated and communicated with young people they can grow into being our allies — more than, like a personal level not just through legislation.”

While he’s not very politically activate, Diplo did allow then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders to use his 2014 hit single Revolution for a campaign ad.

Of Sanders’ ultimately failed candidacy, Diplo said, “if @berniesanders loses the democratic nomination I’m staying in india until 2018.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson